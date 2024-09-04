BISER declares HSSC annual examination 2024

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Rawalpindi (BISER) here on Wednesday declared annual result of Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) examination 2024.

Member National Assembly (MNA), Hanif Abbasi was chief guest at a ceremony held at Fatima Jinnah Women University Rawalpindi (FJWU).

Chairman, Punjab Higher Education Commissioner (HEC), Professor Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed Khan, Executive Director, Inter Boards Coordination Commissioner (IBCC), Ghulam Ali Mallah, MPAs, Chairman BISER, Muhammad Adnan Khan and several officers of the Education Department were present on this occasion.

Natasha Rizwan secured the overall first position with 1142 marks while Mohammad Nazir Akhtar and Ayaz Shabbir got overall second position with 1141 marks. Farah Rashid secured overall third position by taking 1140 marks. 38,734 female students and 24,557 male students participated in the first HSSC annual examination.

The success rate of male students remained 45.87 percent while the success rate of female students was 63.65 percent. The overall percentage of successful candidates was 56.75.

Medals and prizes were awarded to the students who secured prominent positions in the examinations.

Addressing the participants, Hanif Abbasi congratulated the students and their parents for getting prominent positions in the exams.