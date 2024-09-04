NTDC arranges one-day workshop

To provide a comprehensive understanding of ICT (Information and Communications Technology) modernization and the ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) program to the management and senior officers of the National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC), a one-day awareness workshop was organized by the Learning and Development Directorate NTDC at a local hotel in Lahore on 3 September 2024. The workshop was aimed to highlight the strategic importance and benefits of ICT and ERP modernization for NTDC, as well as to identify key challenges and strategies for implementing the ICT/ERP program. The workshop was aimed to highlight the strategic importance and benefits of ICT and ERP modernization for NTDC, as well as to identify key challenges and strategies for implementing the ICT/ERP program.