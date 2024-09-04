KSA-bound passenger caught with 544g of meth at Lahore airport

Pakistani authorities arrested a passenger at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport for attempting to smuggle 544 grams of crystal methamphetamine.

The drug, commonly known as ice, was being taken on a flight bound for Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) conducted a series of operations resulting in the seizure of drugs valued at over Rs24 lakh. In addition to the Lahore airport bust, ANF officials at Islamabad airport apprehended a female passenger carrying 53 heroin-filled capsules, also en route to Jeddah. In another operation, ANF seized 470 grams of ice from a parcel at the General Post Office (GPO) in Sialkot, destined for Bahrain.

A separate raid near a hotel on Shikarpur Road led to the discovery of 26.4 kilograms of hashish concealed in a car. The suspect transporting the drugs was arrested on the spot. According to ANF, the international value of the seized drugs exceeds Rs24 lakh. Legal proceedings under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been initiated, and further investigations are underway.