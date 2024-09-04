Dismiss officials involved in tree cutting: CJP

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa has called for the dismissal of employees and officers involved in illegal tree cutting. Heading a three-member Supreme Court bench, CJP Isa presided over a hearing concerning the cutting of Shisham trees in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The court has demanded detailed reports on the employees of the Forest Department and the specifics of both authorized and illegal tree cutting in the province. Additionally, the court has requested a five-year report on reforestation efforts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The court order highlighted the severity of the rapid deforestation issue, noting that deforestation, often facilitated by collusion, has serious implications, including floods, landslides, and negative impacts on climate change. CJP Isa remarked that trees are being cut and sold across the country, emphasizing that those responsible should be removed from their positions. He criticized the Forest Department for neglecting its duty to protect forests, focusing instead on minor tasks. The case hearing has been adjourned for one month.