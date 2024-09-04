Police stations to run on solar power in Punjab

In a major shift towards renewable energy, all 737 police stations in Punjab, including those in Lahore, will be equipped with solar power systems. IG Punjab Dr Usman said the solarisation project will be completed in two phases. In the first phase, solar systems are being installed at 350 police stations, including 40 in Lahore. He said the second phase, scheduled for the next fiscal year, will cover the installation at an additional 375 police stations. Each station will be equipped with a 3-kilowatt system, including batteries. Following the police stations, service centres and PHP (Punjab Highway Patrol) posts will also be equipped with solar systems. Additionally, 10-kilowatt solar systems are being installed at check posts in the ‘Kacha’ areas. This initiative, led by the Punjab government with support from the Energy Department, aims to save billions of rupees while contributing to environmental sustainability. Dr Usman Anwar emphasised that the installation of solar systems will not only reduce costs but also improve the environment.