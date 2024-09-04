IHC registrar objects to Imran’s plea against ‘possible’ military trial

The registrar office Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday raised objections against petition of PTI founder seeking to stop his possible trial in army courts in May 9, cases.

The registrar officer stated that how a relief could be demanded by the petitioner without giving reference of any certain FIR. It further objected that the petitioner has not attached any document or order with his plea.

The officer said that how a petition could be filed in IHC regarding cases of Punjab province. Moreover, how a petition could be moved here when military courts’ matter already pending with Supreme Court.

The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)’s founder has stated in his plea that a retired army officer has been taken in the military custody, adding that there was risk to run a trial against him as well in army court if the said officer become approver.

He prayed the court to issue directives to keep the petitioner in jurisdiction of civil courts and stop handing over of his custody as well.

The petitioner has named defence, interior ministries, IG Punjab & Islamabad, IG Prisons, Superintendent Adiala Jail and FIA as respondents in the case.

On Monday, Imran expressed his willingness to engage in dialogue, stating that discussions will take place only with those who make the decisions.

During a conversation with journalists at Adiala Jail, Imran Khan remarked that May 9 is their “insurance policy.”

He further claimed that if May 9 is disregarded, the government and its politics will come to an end.

He suggested forming a judicial commission to investigate the events of May 9.

“Whenever the topic of negotiations arises, they start making noise about May 9. We are always ready for talks. We will speak with those who make the decisions,” he added.

Imran Khan also mentioned that his potential appointment as Chancellor of Oxford University would be a matter of pride for Pakistan.

However, he stated that even if he doesn’t become Chancellor, it wouldn’t be an issue.