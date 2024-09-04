Govt employees face social media curbs

The federal government has imposed a ban on the use of social media by government employees without prior permission, aiming to prevent the unauthorized disclosure of official information and documents.

An office memorandum issued by the Establishment Division outlines the new restrictions, emphasizing that no government employee is allowed to use any social media platform without formal approval. The decision is intended to protect the integrity of government information and enforce compliance with the Government Servants (Conduct) Rules, 1964.

According to the memorandum, government employees are prohibited from expressing opinions or making statements on social media without authorization. They are also barred from sharing official documents or information with unauthorized individuals. Additionally, employees are instructed to refrain from making comments or statements that could damage the government’s reputation.

The memorandum further states that employees are not permitted to discuss government policies, decisions, or any matters that could compromise national sovereignty or dignity. Moreover, they are prohibited from making remarks that could negatively impact relations with other countries.

The document highlights that government employees have frequently been observed engaging in discussions on social media, leading to this crackdown. However, the memorandum clarifies that the intent is not to restrict positive use of social media but to ensure responsible conduct.

Departments are instructed to monitor their social media platforms and remove any objectionable content. All federal secretaries, additional secretaries, department heads, and chief secretaries are directed to enforce compliance with these guidelines. Violations may result in misconduct proceedings against the concerned employees.

