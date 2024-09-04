Bill to ban dual nationality of judges, babus tabled in NA

An amendment bill to impose a ban on the dual nationality of judges and bureaucrats was laid in the National Assembly on Tuesday. According to media reports, the bill was moved by the JUI-F parliamentarian Noor Alam Khan, who argued that dual citizenship for judges of SC and high courts as well as for bureaucrats should be terminated to uphold the integrity and impartiality of these key public service roles. The JUI-F parliamentarian highlighted that a similar ban is already in place for the President, Prime Minister, and members of Parliament. The bill has been referred to the Standing Committee by the Chair, where it will undergo review. The Standing Committee will consider potential amendments before sending it back to the National Assembly for debate and approval. Separately, a bill seeking an increase in the number of judges in the Supreme Court was tabled in the National Assembly on Tuesday, a day after the similar bill was introduced in the Senate. In the bill, PML-N’s Daniyal Chaudhry called for increasing the number of judges to 23. The proposed legislation was met with criticism from PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, who said that such an amendment could be brought only by the government as per the Constitution of Pakistan.