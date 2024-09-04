PM reassures MQM-P of power tariff cut

A delegation from MQM-Pakistan, led by Chairman Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday to present their demands and review agreements made with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

According to the MQM spokesperson, the delegation raised concerns about the implementation of development packages for Karachi, Hyderabad, and other urban areas of Sindh. They reiterated their demand for a reduction in electricity tariffs.

Prime Minister Shehbaz assured the delegation of swift action on their demands. The MQM-P also urged the prime minister to intensify efforts to recover their missing political workers.

Acknowledging MQM-P as a crucial ally of the federal government, Shehbaz Sharif committed to addressing their issues. He assured that efforts are underway to provide relief to the residents of Sindh’s urban areas, find a lasting solution to their problems, and recover the missing MQM-P political workers.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister Nazir Tarar, Syed Mustafa Kamal, Dr Farooq Sattar, Aminul Haque, Rana Sanaullah, and Javed Hanif.