DR Congo jailbreak leaves 129 inmates dead

An attempted jail break at the Democratic Republic of Congo’s largest and chronically overcrowded prison this week has left at least 129 people dead, the interior minister said Tuesday.

The circumstances around the bid to bust out of Makala prison in the capital Kinshasa in the early hours of Monday remain unclear.

But Interior Minister Jacquemain Shabani in a statement released by video to the media on Tuesday announced a provisional death toll of 129 people.

They included “24 who were shot after warnings”, he said.

At least 59 others had been wounded and were receiving care, he added.