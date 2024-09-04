EFU Life launches wellness proposition, WIN

EFU Life Assurance Ltd, a leading private sector Life, Takaful and Health insurance provider, is proud to announce the launch of its wellness proposition, EFU Life WIN. This is part of the launch of wellness segment and the program is designed to empower individuals to take control of their health and financial well-being through an integrated approach that combines life insurance with a comprehensive wellness platform.

EFU Life WIN is a holistic wellness solution that encourages healthy living. It offers policyholders the unique opportunity to enhance their savings while actively improving their health. By actively engaging in wellness and tracking their daily progress, policyholders can earn rewards and bonuses, ultimately leading to better health outcomes.

Speaking at the launch event, Mr. Mohammed Ali Ahmed, CEO and Managing Director of EFU Life Assurance Ltd., stated, “At EFU Life, we are committed to providing our customers with solutions that go beyond traditional insurance. With EFU Life WIN, we are introducing a proposition that integrates wellness into the core of financial planning. This initiative reflects our belief that financial security and wellness are intertwined, helping our policyholders live healthier and happier lives.”

EFU Life has partnered with a leading a Swiss-health tech company dacadoo, a global digital health engagement platform to power the wellness program. dacadoo’s platform, built on over 300 million person-years of scientific data, supports the digital transformation of health and wellness based on three key parameters of body, mind and lifestyle, allowing the users to track their health in real-time.

EFU Life WIN provides a personalized health score based on physical activity, nutrition, and mental well-being, enabling users to monitor and improve their lifestyle choices. The more proactively the policyholders engage in their wellness goals, the greater the rewards they can unlock.

Mr. Mohammed Ali Ahmed further added, “with the launch of EFU Life WIN, we are setting out to revolutionize the way people approach their lives-offering a platform that inspires transformation, fosters resilience, and ultimately changes lives for the better”.

EFU Life WIN represents a significant step forward in the insurance industry, setting a new standard for how life insurance can contribute to overall well-being.