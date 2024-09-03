Gold rates decrease by Rs1,000 to Rs.261,500 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs.1000 and was traded at Rs.261,500 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs.262,500 the previous day. The price of 10-gram 24 karat gold also declined by Rs.857 and was sold at Rs.224,194 against Rs.225,051 whereas the prices of 10-gram 22 karat gold decreased to Rs.205,511 from Rs.206,297, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained unchanged at Rs.2,950 and Rs.2,529.14, respectively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $5 to $2,498 against $2,503, the Association reported.