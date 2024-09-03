‘No, I don’t have a butler’, says billionaire’s daughter Pegula

Jessica Pegula says she finds it “annoying” and “outrageous” that fans believe she has servants waiting on her hand and foot just because her father is a multi-billionaire sports mogul.

American star Pegula is an accomplished professional tennis player in her own right and on Monday showed off her credentials by reaching the quarter-finals of the US Open. However, the 30-year-old has found it almost impossible to separate her fortunes from those of father Terry Pegula who owns the Buffalo Bills NFL team as well as the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres.

Forbes estimates the oil magnate’s net worth to be $7.7 billion. “I did some media thing the other day. They were, like, What’s the most annoying thing?” explained sixth-ranked Pegula who has made almost $15 million from her on-court career which has also yielded six titles.

“It’s that people think I have a butler, that I get chauffeured around. I have a private limo, that I fly private everywhere. I’m definitely not like that.”

She added: “It’s a little annoying, but honestly I just think it’s kind of funny because I don’t really even know anyone that lives like that. It’s outrageous.”

Fans’ curiosity into her private life was piqued last week when she shared images of herself opting for a New York subway train rather than a car to beat Manhattan’s clogged roads. Pegula’s fellow quarter-finalist Emma Navarro can empathise.