65 choke points identified as major smog cause

Punjab Traffic Impact and Pollution Authority (TIPA) has identified 65 traffic choke points in Lahore as significant contributors to the city’s worsening smog problem. According to a report, areas such as Nasir Bagh, Chowbarji Ground, Jamia Masjid Karimia, Babusabu, and Chowk Orphanage are among the critical locations where traffic congestion is leading to increased air pollution. Other key areas include Garden Town, Thokar, Nishtar metro stations, Faisal Chowk on Mall Road, Shadman, Liberty Market, Data Darbar, Anarkali Bazar, Lari Adda, and the Vegetable Market. The report points to smog-emitting vehicles, illegal parking, and encroachments as the primary causes of smog in these areas. Recently appointed Lahore Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood, emphasized that combating smog is a top priority for the Punjab government. He has directed relevant departments to focus on eliminating the causes of smog at 10 identified hotspots. The commissioner highlighted that the use of substandard petrol and fuel also contributes to the smog problem. He announced that tehsil-level action will be taken against vehicles, motorcycles, and rickshaws that emit excessive smoke. In response to increasing environmental concerns, Punjab Transport Minister Bilal Akbar Khan has directed a ramp-up of the anti-smog campaign across all districts. The campaign, supervised by Secretary of Transport Ahmad Javed Qazi and Secretary of the Punjab Transport Authority (PTA) Faisal Sultan, has seen significant enforcement actions. Secretary Faisal Sultan reviewed reports from all Regional Transport Authorities (RTAs) on actions taken in August. According to the report, approximately 78,000 vehicles were inspected between August 1 and 31. Out of these, 4,205 vehicles emitting excessive smoke were fined, and 1,260 vehicles were impounded. Additionally, around 3,000 vehicles operating without fitness certificates were fined. Over the course of the recent anti-smog operations, more than Rs 9.3 million fines have been imposed. Other enforcement actions include fines for overloading, with approximately 3,000 vehicles, and 2,363 vehicles were penalized for operating without route permits. Furthermore, more than 2,800 vehicles were fined for charging excessive fares in August. To date, the total fines imposed exceed 20 million rupees. Transport Minister Bilal Akbar Khan announced the formation of teams to ensure fare reductions following the recent drop in petroleum prices. Daily actions are being taken against transporters who overcharge passengers. Since September 1, all necessary steps have been directed to lower transport fares. The minister emphasized that no tolerance would be shown towards any exploitation of the public, underscoring that only on September 2, transporters who charged excess fares were fined over 350,000 rupees. Additionally, more than 150,000 rupees collected from overcharging has been refunded to passengers. He instructed all relevant officials to remain active in the field and take immediate action against overcharging. The anti-smog campaign will continue, with strict enforcement of fines for vehicles emitting excessive smoke and no leniency in penalties.