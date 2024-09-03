PR signs deals with Chinese firm to lay optical fiber cables

The Pakistan Railways has entered into strategic agreements with two companies, one Chinese and one Pakistani, for the laying of optical fiber cables along key railway routes. These partnerships are part of Pakistan Railways’ ongoing efforts to diversify and enhance its revenue streams.

According to the PR spokesperson on Tuesday, under the agreement with the Chinese company, optical fiber cables will be laid along the Main Line-1 (ML-1) route, stretching from Kemari to Peshawar Cantt. An advance payment of Rs 256 million has already been made to Pakistan Railways for this project. The second agreement authorizes a Pakistani company to lay cables along the route from Kemari to Lodhran, with the company making an advance payment of Rs 135 million. Both agreements are set for a duration of three years, with the possibility of extension depending on future circumstances.

The agreements were signed by Pakistan Railways’ Chief Executive Officer, Amir Ali Baloch. During the signing ceremony, Baloch emphasized that these collaborations represent a significant step towards boosting the organization’s revenue. “Pakistan Railways is exploring various avenues to increase its revenue, and the signing of these agreements is a major milestone in that effort.