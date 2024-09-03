FIA arrests ex-HCCI chief in illegal power generation case

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) rounded up the former President of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) late on Monday night and, subsequently, obtained his remand from a court on Tuesday.

According to the information, a team led by Inspector Masroor Baloch arrested Seth Goharullah as well as an official of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) in connection with illegal generation of electricity which was being sold to HESCO.

Baloch informed that Goharullah was producing and selling power without obtaining a license from the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA).

He added that the generated power was being supplied to a shopping mall and to some other places.

Earlier, the FIR also registered an FIR against the arrested suspects on the state’s complaint.