Southern districts’ security situation worries KP governor

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday underscored the concerning state law and order in the province, which has particularly affected the southern districts.

In a meeting with former federal minister Saleem Saifullah Khan Governor Faisal Karim Kundi emphasized the necessity of better law and order situation for the development of the province.

They also discussed the political situation and public issues in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, especially in the southern districts.

During the meeting, Governor Kundi praised the federal government’s allocation of 19 billion rupees for the Chashma Lift Canal project, a long-standing demand of the province.

He expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for this allocation and promised that the project would be inaugurated this year.

Governor Faisal Kundi emphasized the necessity of political unity to secure provincial rights from center and said that the province is not receiving its constitutional share of electricity, gas, and oil.

He stressed the need for a unified political front to advocate for these rights.

Saleem Saifullah Khan commended the Governor’s efforts to unite political parties, involve youth in consultative processes, empower women, and promote sports.

He praised the Governor’s dynamic and hardworking approach.

He suggested the initiation of small dam projects in the southern districts, such as in Kurram Tangi and Tank Zam which would generate electricity and convert large areas into arable land, potentially making the province a key contributor to the nation’s food supply.

The meeting also included discussions on the establishment of a copper factory in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other developmental projects.

Meanwhile, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has emphasized the importance of supporting athletes who are actively working independently in the field of sports.

He made these remarks during a meeting with squash players, sisters Umme Kalsoom and Zahra Abdullah, in Peshawar.

Governor Kundi acknowledged that the province is rich in talented youth but lamented the lack of adequate encouragement and support for them.

He said that many athletes who have brought honor to Pakistan in various sports hail from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He expressed his commitment to involving youth in peace and development efforts while also empowering women and promoting sports in the province.

He revealed that a strategy is being developed to provide sponsorship for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa athletes through various institutions, with gradual implementation already underway.

He urged wealthy individuals to step forward and support provincial athletes to enhance Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s and Pakistan’s international image.

During the meeting, the athletes shared their struggles and challenges, particularly highlighting the difficulties faced by female athletes in sports like squash.

Governor Kundi praised the sisters’ dedication and courage and assured them that efforts would be made to ensure that such obstacles do not hinder the pursuit and promotion of sports activities in the future.