LHC issues notice to top Punjab cop over PTI leader’s arrest

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has issued notices to Punjab Inspector General of Police, Dr. Usman Anwar, and the CCPO, demanding explanations regarding the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Lahore President, Sheikh Imtiaz. The court, led by Justice Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal, was hearing a contempt of court petition filed by Sheikh Imtiaz’s wife, Saima Imtiaz, challenging the arrest of her husband and accusing the IG Punjab of contempt. Advocate Azhar Siddique represented the petitioner, arguing that Sheikh Imtiaz was unlawfully detained without any charges or involvement in criminal activities, solely to suppress his political activities. The petition also claimed that the judicial magistrate approved the remand of Sheikh Imtiaz based on misleading information, and that the IG Punjab provided false statements in his report to the court. The petitioner urged the court to initiate contempt proceedings against the IG for misleading the court. Justice Iqbal remarked that if it is proven that the report was intentionally falsified, contempt of court action would be taken against the IG Punjab. The court has adjourned the hearing until September 9.