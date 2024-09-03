Katrina, Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra shower love on Deepika

Bollywood A-listers like Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra cannot stop gushing over the breath-taking portraits of fellow actor Deepika Padukone, from her stunning maternity shoot, with hubby Ranveer Singh.

Ahead of their baby’s arrival sometime this month, power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh took social media by storm on Monday, as the parents-to-be feasted their millions of fans, with some gorgeous clicks from their monochromatic, maternity photoshoot. The black and white portraits, which were captioned simply with a series of emojis, captured the ‘Piku’ star flaunting her full-grown baby bump, in fierce ensembles – from a sheer Sabyasachi dress to a cable-knit cardigan and even a Louis Vuitton blazer paired with trousers.

The joint post has garnered more than 5 million likes, in addition to thousands of heart-warming comments, from fans and fraternity alike. Fellows actors like Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Bhumi Pednekar, Zoya Akhtar and Hrithik Roshan showered the mommy-to-be with all the love via the comments section of the post.

It is worth noting that Tinsel Town’s A-list couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, who tied the knot in Lake Como, Italy in 2018, after dating for nearly six years, announced their first pregnancy in February this year.

In an Instagram post, the parents-to-be confirmed that they will welcome their little bundle of joy in September this year.

Meanwhile, a recent report from an Indian publication also suggested that the duo will welcome their first child, on September 28, in a South Bombay hospital.