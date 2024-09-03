Daily Times

Why did Tauqeer Nasir reject Saba Qamar?

News Desk

Tauqeer Nasir has revealed that he had rejected ace actor Saba Qamar for his project after he found her lacking commitment.

Recently, Tauqeer Nasir appeared on a TV show and revealed that he rejected ace actress Saba Qamar during an audition for a production.

Talking about Saba, Tauqeer Nasir said, “Saba Qamar is a brilliant actor. She did an amazing job in the drama serial Thakkan. I appreciate her a lot and I’ll tell you why. I want to share that I once took an audition of Saba and didn’t select her. I did not select her because I didn’t find her committed. She delivered her dialogues in a hurry and seemed rushed. She even admitted that she was in a rush. I was selecting new actors for drama serial and wanted to choose individuals for long term, as I planned to induct them into my academy.”

Tauqeer Nasir is a popular TV star. His famous dramas include Yaad Piya Ki Aye, Thakan, Baal o Par, Kashkol, Sona Chandi, Landa Bazaar, Rahain, Reza Reza, Panah, Aik Haqeeqat Aik Afsansa, Samandar and Dehleez.

