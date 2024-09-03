Sonya Hussyn has words for new showbiz entrants

Famed actor Sonya Hussyn has advised the new entrants to showbiz industry to work hard instead of making lame excuses for their failure. Sonya was a guest on a show and spoke about how she has seen actors making excuses when they are not getting their desired success. She was advising the upcoming actors and said, “You should just work hard.” She said she has seen people saying that they did not get good work due to their complexion or nepotism in the industry. “But this is not how it is in the industry. Hard work will eventually pay off,” she said. Previously, Saboor Ali, who is a big star herself, has pointed out, “Gora’ complex exists in the industry and you will get a lead role if you are white while a girl like me will have to struggle.” She added that this is the reasons whitening injections are so much in demand these days.