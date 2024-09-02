Imran sticks to his guns, will only talk to top brass

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, Imran Khan, has expressed his willingness to engage in dialogue, stating that discussions will take place only with those who make the decisions.

During a conversation with journalists at Adiala Jail, Imran Khan remarked that May 9 is their “insurance policy.”

He further claimed that if May 9 is disregarded, the government and its politics will come to an end.

He suggested forming a judicial commission to investigate the events of May 9.

“Whenever the topic of negotiations arises, they start making noise about May 9. We are always ready for talks. We will speak with those who make the decisions,” he added. Imran Khan also mentioned that his potential appointment as Chancellor of Oxford University would be a matter of pride for Pakistan.

However, he stated that even if he doesn’t become Chancellor, it wouldn’t be an issue.

Khan also claimed there were two upcoming entries in the Guinness Book of World Records.

The first, he claimed, would be for the “U-turn” where the slogan “Respect the Vote” was replaced with “Respect the Boot.”

He criticised Nawaz Sharif for his previous stance against the military and martial law, pointing out that figures like Khawaja Asif and Ahsan Iqbal have also made harsh remarks against the military.

He stated that the second Guinness entry would be for Nawaz Sharif, who, despite allegedly aligning with all four umpires, still lost the match.

Khan claimed that the opposition was not even allowed to participate in the match. He accused Nawaz Sharif of benefiting from 74,000 additional votes and suggested that whenever there are signs of negotiations, the government brings up May 9 as a diversion and demands an apology for it.

Meanwhile, the Accountability Court in Rawalpindi has extended the judicial remand of PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, in the new Toshakhana case until Sept 16.

Judge Nasir Javed Rana conducted the hearing at Adiala Jail, where Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were presented in the courtroom. Their lawyers, including Salman Safdar, Intizar Panjotha, and Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry, attended the proceedings. NAB Prosecutor General Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi and Umair Maqsood were also present.

During the hearing, the defence lawyers argued that the new Toshakhana reference against Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi was similar to the previous one and that two references with the same allegations could not be made.

Barrister Salman Safdar, representing the defence, argued against the new reference based on its similarity to the earlier one.

In response, the NAB prosecutor stated that the similarity between the new reference and the previous one could only be determined through the documents.

The prosecutor requested the court to obtain the judicial record of the old Toshakhana reference.

The court, after hearing the arguments from both sides, rejected the request to obtain the old judicial record. The Accountability Court has extended the judicial remand of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi until Sept 16.

Meanwhile, the Accountability Court will hear the bail applications of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi on Sept 6.