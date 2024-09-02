Punjab transport system to go green

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has reviewed the Green Transport System project under which 5,000 electric buses will be run across Punjab.

In the first phase 1,000 buses would be provided to start the project in major cities of Punjab and in five years, an ‘end-to-end’ green transport system will be launched in major cities.

In a meeting with a Chinese delegation led by Liu Junhua, Chairman of Chinese vehicle company Chongqing CRR Hang Tong on Monday, the CM discussed the launch of a proposed Green Transport System Project in Punjab.

The CM said, “We want a complete green transport system for the people of big cities. China is leading in every sphere of life, we are eager to benefit from their cooperation and expertise,” the CM said.

She said that traffic jam is a big problem, environmental pollution is also increasing, adding that people are increasingly being attracted towards electric vehicles. “We are eager to benefit from China’s skills in the transport sector,” she pledged.

CM Maryam Nawaz said Chinese transport companies will be welcomed in Lahore and will be fully supported. She added, “We want to run bullet trains, metro buses and electrified buses in every district of Punjab. Many areas of Lahore need a transport system. We want to completely redesign the transport system of Punjab. We want transport infrastructure, bus stops, charging system and other facilities.”

CM Maryam Nawaz requested a comprehensive transport system plan from the Chinese consortium. She assured them of her full support and cooperation for the manufacturing of electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers in Punjab. She noted that Shehbaz Sharif launched Orange Line and Metrobus system quite successfully. She added friendship with a country like China is a source of happiness.

The Chinese delegation briefed the CM about the unified charging system for e-transport, and the bus stop mini shopping mall model. Liu Junhua Chairman Heng Tong said, “Lahore is a beautiful city with its gardens and pleasant weather.” He also expressed his pleasure at seeing Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz actively engaged in public service.

The delegation included Huang Juman, Jian Xingyu, Zhou Zheng, Rao Minghua, Mrs. Zhang, Cheng Qiang, Shahryar Arshad Chishti, Faisal Ahmad Siddiqui, Khurram Mirza, Shahryar Hassan, Faisal Shuja and Anwar Saeed.

Separately, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Sharif has unveiled the Smart Classroom Project at the government Kinnaird Girls High School, Empress Road. This cutting-edge initiative, developed in collaboration with Huawei, represents a major leap forward in transforming education in Punjab by integrating advanced technology into the classroom said a news release issued by Huawei on Monday. The Smart Classroom Project is a key component of the ‘Back to School’ enrollment campaign. It introduces state-of-the-art technology, including cameras that record lectures, allowing students to review and engage with lessons outside of class time. This initiative aims to enhance educational quality and make learning more interactive and accessible.

Huawei’s support is remarkable for this project, highlighting its strong commitment to advancing educational innovation. By integrating Huawei’s advanced technology, Punjab sets a new benchmark for educational excellence and technological integration in schools.

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz highlighted the significance of the project, stating, “Incorporating Huawei’s technology into our classrooms is a testament to our commitment to providing high-quality education to every student in Punjab. Our goal is to elevate every government school to the standards of the best private institutions.” The initiative is also a part of Punjab’s broader strategy to boost its IT industry and establish itself as a hub for technological innovation.

The Smart Classroom Project aligns with the government’s vision of nurturing talent and driving economic growth through technology. Key figures at the event included Parliamentary Secretary for School Education Nosheen Adnan and Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat, underscoring the collaborative efforts that made this project possible. With the partnership, the Punjab government and Huawei are making progress towards enhancing the educational experience, providing students with the resources necessary to thrive in a digital era.

Moreover, Maryam Nawaz sought a report from Inspector General Police Punjab about acid throwing incident in Rohealiawali, district Muzaffargarh.

According to police, Bashir Ahmed, resident of Basti Mullana Banda Ishaaq, along with his two sons Imran, Irfan and another companion Khadim Hussain allegedly threw acid on three women identified as Kalsoom Bibi (50), Sawaira Bibi (20) and Sania Bibi (6).

Rescue 1122 shifted the victims to Rural Health Centre Rohealianwali.

On information, the police concerned rushed to the site and collected evidences. On the report of victim Kalsoom Bibi, the police have registered a case.

Taking notice of the incident, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has sought a report from Inspector General Punjab Police. She directed the police to bring the culprits to justice.

Regional Police Officer Sajjad Hassan Khan constituted special teams to ensure early arrest of culprits. He also directed the DPO to keep in contact with the affected women. However, police were conducting raids to arrest the culprits.