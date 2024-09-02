Prediction of heavy rains puts Punjab, KP on alert

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said Monday that humid winds from the Bay of Bengal are expected to sweep across upper areas of Pakistan, bringing more heavy monsoon rains till September 5.

Predicting the impact of the humid winds, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a warning for heavy rains in the region, sparking fear of floods and landslides in different areas.

As a precautionary measure, all district administrations remain on high alert to the forecast weather conditions, said PDMA. Meanwhile, according to PMD’s Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz, the new system will bring moderate rainfall in northeastern Punjab, while light rain is likely to hit Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, and Islamabad and other areas of the province today.

Meanwhile, the PMD on Monday recorded the minimum temperature in Karachi at 25 C while the maximum temperature in the city is likely to fluctuate between 31°C to 33°C.

With 92% humidity and westward winds blowing at a light speed, the PMD forecast shows a cloudy skies over the port city with a possibility of light rain or drizzle at night.

According to the Met Office, the new system may also bring rain to some parts of Sindh, including Hyderabad, Thatta, Tharpakar, Mithi, and Badin, by tomorrow (Tuesday) while Karachi is likely to get light and heavy rain on September 4.

Speaking to a private TV channel earlier in the day, Sardar said that the new system is also likely to bring heavy rains to northeastern Balochistan, which has already been devastated by the previous spell.

He added that the intensity of heat may increase after September 7. The prediction of the new rain system comes after the country, especially parts of Sindh, experienced heavy rainfall and strong winds under the influence of cyclone Asna, which dissipated in the sea, without making landfall on any coast.