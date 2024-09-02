No plan to close USC: Rana Tanveer

Employees of the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) have ended their sit-in following assurances from Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Rana Tanveer Hussain, that there are no plans to shut down the USC.

In a meeting held with USC employees, the minister reassured them of the government’s commitment to maintaining the operations of the Utility Stores. “There is no plan to close the Utility Stores Corporation. We are focusing on restructuring the organisation to improve efficiency,” Rana Tanveer stated.

Employees announced the end of their protest after receiving confirmation that a subsidy of Rs50 billion under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and an additional Rs10 billion Ramazan package allocated in the budget would be provided.

Rana Tanveer also agreed to form a committee to oversee the restructuring of the USC. The committee will include representatives from all unions, ensuring that employees have a say in the restructuring process.

“We will protect the interests of all government employees. All decisions will be made with the consultation of the employees and other stakeholders,” the minister assured.

These assurances have brought an end to the employees’ protest, with workers expressing relief over the commitment to safeguard their jobs and benefits.

USC employees had launched a sit-in in the federal capital, protesting against the government’s plans to close the organisation under its rightsizing initiative last month. The federal government decision to close utility stores nationwide, was expected to significantly impact millions of low-income families who rely on discounted essential goods.

The decision followed the discontinuation of a Rs50 billion subsidy that previously offered relief to around 26 million households.

During a recent Senate Standing Committee meeting, the Secretary of Industry had confirmed that the government was indeed considering shutting down utility stores as part of a right-sizing initiative.