Korean Ryu beats compatriot Ko in playoff at FM Championship

South Korea’s Ryu Hae-ran bounced back from a shocking third round to beat compatriot Ko Jin-young in a playoff to win the LPGA’s FM Championship at TPC Boston on Sunday.

Ryu had shot a superb 10-under-par 62 on Friday but followed it with a six-over 78 that threatened to undo all her good work, leaving her four shots off overnight leader and 15-time LPGA winner Ko.

But she showed no signs of that round affecting her focus as she went out and promptly birdied the first four holes on Sunday, reaching the turn at six-under on her way to a round of 64. Ryu’s lone bogey on the par-three 16th dropped her back into a tie with Ko at 15-under and an anxious wait to see if her compatriot could make a birdie over her final two holes.

Ko began the day with a two-shot lead and she built on that with an eagle at the par-five second and another at the par-four fourth. But after a bogey on the 10th she only managed one further birdie at the 14th.