Zverev sets up Fritz rematch at US Open

Former runner-up Alexander Zverev reached the US Open quarter-finals for a fourth time on Sunday to set-up a rematch of his tense Wimbledon clash against Taylor Fritz. German fourth seed Zverev defeated Brandon Nakashima of the United States 3-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 to record the 450th win of his career. Zverev, who lost the 2020 New York final to Dominic Thiem from two sets up, served up 14 aces and clubbed 51 winners past the 50th-ranked Nakashima while facing just a single break point. Up next is a last-eight clash with US 12th seed Fritz who came back from two sets down to triumph in the pair’s dramatic fourth round clash at Wimbledon in July. Zverev had suffered a knee injury in that match and claimed he ended the tie “on one leg”. “Well, the difference now is that I’m healthy,” said Zverev on Sunday. “That was an amazing match. I expect a tough battle – it always is when I face Taylor.”