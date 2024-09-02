New cyber crime agency approved

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar apprised the National Assembly that approval has been given to set up new National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency in the country as FIA lacked cyber-crimes investigation capacity.

Responding to supplementary questions during the Question Hour, the minister said that hand-holding would continue till fully operationalization of new cyber crime investigation agency. It would also be examined which employees of FIA would be merged in the new cyber-crime investigation agency, he added.

He said that cyber crimes cases already with FIA would not be ended rather these would be transferred to the new agency.

The minister said that employees of abolished ministries would either be retained or be given golden handshake. After dissolution of Public Works Department (PWD), some of its employees would be retained while others would be given golden handshake, he added.

To a separate question, the minister said that the government has taken some new initiatives for skills development of youth in the country. National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTC) was being revamped, he added. Attaullah Tarar said local manpower would be trained as per market demand of other countries. The IT exports witnessed increased and was recorded as $ 3.1 billion, he added.

To another question, he said that proper survey was being carried out before construction of any road adding that it was need of the hour to construct 10th Avenue. After traffic count, it was decided whether the road would be constructed or not, he added.

The minister said that besides Margalla National Park, Lakeview Park and other green areas were developed in the federal capital.

To a question, the minister said that 44 vehicles and 532 police officers/officials were performing security duties with the dignitaries round the clock. Out of total, 34 vehicles were security duty with judges, four with ministers and six with bureaucrats. The total monthly expenditure incurred upon was around Rs 47,885,605.

To a separate question, he told that cleanliness and renovation of Parliament House and Parliament Lodges was the responsibility of Capital Development Authority (CDA). There was room for improvement in cleanliness and renovation of both Parliament House and Lodges, he added.

However, he said that very meager amount of Rs 60 million was allocated for cleanliness and renovation of the Parliament House and Lodges in the budget.

He urged the Speaker to constitute special committee of the House in this regard.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Monday informed the National Assembly that a total of 22 check posts were set up by the Islamabad police in the federal capital adding that 145 criminals have been arrested on these check posts during the last two years.

Replying to various questions during Question Hour, the minister said that these check posts could not be abolished due to prevailing law and order situation in the country.

He assured the House that stern action would be taken against the police officials deputed at these check posts if anyone found involved in taking bribe or misbehaved with the people.

The minister said that culprits involved in F-9 parks were not only arrested but the case has also been registered against them. Some 140 cases of abuse and violence incidents against women and children have been reported during the previous year.

He said the investigations of these cases have been completed and challans have been sent to the trial courts which were pending before the courts.

He said there was also need for judicial reforms so the cases could be disposed of within certain time period.