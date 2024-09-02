RCCI organizes ‘Hum Se Hai Pakistan’

In a spirit of national pride and recognition of the vital role of women in Pakistan’s development and progress, the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has organized the event titled, ‘Hum Se Hai Pakistan – Celebrating Independence Day 2024’ at the chamber house.

According to the details, Beenish Fatima, Chief Traffic Officer of City Traffic Police, was the chief guest on the occasion.

Several distinguished personalities, including Kanwal Cheema, Founder and CEO of My Impact Meter, Abida Malik, President of Behbud Association and Awais Manzoor Tarar, Additional Director General RDA also attended the event. These notable figures, along with other esteemed guests, were welcomed by RCCI President Saqib Rafiq and Group Leader Sohail Altaf.

The event marked the month of independence and celebrated the invaluable contributions of women across various sectors.

The core focus of the event was women’s empowerment. Success stories of women who have made significant strides in their respective fields were shared, serving as inspiration for all attendees. The event also featured the distribution of shields and certificates to recognize and honor these women’s achievements and contributions.

The event witnessed a strong presence from RCCI including Senior Vice President Muhammad Hamza Sarosh, Vice President Faisal Shahzad, and Executive Member Sadia Zia who warmly welcomed the Chief Guest in their remarks.

Gull Zeba, in her closing remarks, expressed heartfelt gratitude to all the participants for their active involvement. A large number of women members also actively participated in the event.