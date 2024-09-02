JUI (F) to complete intra party elections by September

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan (F) is currently holding intra-party elections in tehsils, UCs, and wards across the country. The district-level elections are also underway, with the schedule for provincial and central elections expected to be announced soon. According to Assistant Election Administrator Abdul Jalil Jan, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan is the only political and religious party that conducts organizational elections every five years through secret balloting from the grassroots level to the center.

So far, elections have been completed in over 600 tehsils and 7,000 UCs, wards, and villages across Pakistan, while district-level elections are still underway. Central Election Administrator Maulana Atta-ur-Rehman, along with his assistants, has visited all four provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan, and tribal districts to oversee the membership campaign. The party expects to complete the central and provincial elections by September, with the schedule to be announced soon.