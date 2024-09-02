Which TV streaming services give you the most bang for your buck?

Whether you’re a movie buff, a series enthusiast, or just looking for the most bang for your buck, new research has discovered the best value streaming services, with Amazon Prime Video taking the top spot.

Casino sweepstake comparison site, Casinos Sweeps, analysed the monthly ad-free price of each streaming service, as well as the number of movies and TV shows each one offers. They calculated how much each streaming service charges per media to determine which ones are the best value.

Amazon Prime Video ranks number one, costing just $0.0008 per movie and TV show. With 14,654 movies and TV shows, the ad-free subscription price increased earlier this year from $8.99 to $11.98, however, it remains the best value streaming service on the market.

Netflix places second, costing $0.0023 per movie and TV show, with 6,778 to choose from. The standard ad-free subscription costs $15.49 per month.

Peacock ranks third, with each of its TV shows and movies costing $0.0024. It has 4,961 movies and TV shows and is priced at $11.99 per month.

Crunchyroll is fourth on the list, with each movie and TV show costing $0.0044. The platform is home to 1,796 movies and TV shows, with the cheapest ad-free subscription costing $7.99 per month.

Discovery+ is next, with each of its media options costing $0.0047. This service offers 1,910 different TV shows and to watch without ads, it costs $8.99 per month.

Max ranks sixth, charging $0.0050 per movie and TV show. Formerly known as HBO Max, this streaming service has a total of 3,209 movies and TV shows for $15.99 per month ad-free.

Hulu is in seventh place, costing $0.0059 per movie and TV show. In total, it has 2,818 movies and TV shows, with the ad-free subscription costing $17.99 per month

Disney+ places eighth, costing $0.0071 per movie and TV show. In total, it is home to 1,984 movies and TV shows, with a monthly ad-free cost of $13.99.

Curiosity Stream is ninth, charging $0.0048 per movie and TV show. With 690 in total, the subscription costs just $4.99.

AMC+ ranks tenth, with each movie and TV show costing $0.0076. Its ad-free subscription gives users access to 1,187 movies and TV shows and costs $8.99 per month.

On the other hand, the worst value streaming service is YouTube Premium, with each movie and TV show costing $0.1076. It gives users access to 130 movies and TV shows for $13.99 per month. While this subscription includes other benefits such as YouTube Music and ad-free viewing of all YouTube videos, it is the worst value subscription for streaming movies and TV shows.