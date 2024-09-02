‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ to get a sequel?

The makers of the Bollywood movie “Sanam Teri Kasam,” starring Harshvandhan Rane and Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane are reportedly working on a sequel to the movie.

While the movie will be directed by the OG director duo, Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, the original stars Harshvandhan Rane and Mawra Hocane will not be part of the sequel, Indian media outlets reported.

“The makers want to make a sequel to ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’. However, it is at a very nascent stage currently. They have only started the casting process of the film, so it is still in pre-production,” Hindustan Times reported, citing sources.

The sequel will reportedly be titled “Jaanam Teri Kasam” and will have new leads instead of Rane and Hocane.

“It will feature a new cast; the makers didn’t want to repeat the actors. The auditions are going on for the main leads currently and they will look at the supporting cast afterwards,” according to the report.

The publication reported that ‘Jaanam Teri Kasam’ will be a musical and the makers want a female lead who can sing and has the looks and vibe of a singer.

In an earlier interview, Bollywood actor Harshvardhan Rane reacted to the fans’ demand for a sequel to ‘Sanam Teri Kasam.’

“The audiences keep asking ‘when will part 2 of ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ come?’. All I could tell them was that, because they didn’t buy the tickets and watch the film in theatres, that’s why part 2 never got made. I have written this in the flyers too, which I distributed during ‘Dange’ promotion. Only when the audiences watch our films in theatres are we encouraged to make films,” he said. Released in 2016, ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ was Mawra Hocane’s debut movie in Bollywood. While the movie failed to perform at the box office, Hocane’s performance and dance steps did receive praise from critics in India and Pakistan.