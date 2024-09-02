Waseem Abbas steps in to deflect criticism on Mahira Khan and Humayun Saeed

In the perspective of recent comments of Firdous Jamal on Humayun Saeed and Mahira Khan, senior television actor Waseem Abbas has said Humayun and Mahira are versatile stars and have massive fan following.

“Age does not matter, when you are performing up to the mark and people like you. “Mahira is showbiz diva and her acting is remarkable. So, I totally disagree with Firdous Jamal for his remarks for the actor,” Waseem Abbas said.

Appearing on a podcast, Waseem Abbas said, “What can I say about this. I think we have no right to talk about others regarding age. “It is all about public acceptance. For me, age doesn’t matter. She looks pretty and she is still beautiful.

“Her last appearance was in ‘Maula Jatt’ and she was looking beautiful in it. We should accept that. As seniors, we should be very careful when sharing our opinions about the other co-actors.

“You can criticise an actor’s performance, but you can’t criticise them for their age. For me, it is below the belt”

Talking about Humayun Saeed, he said Humayun Saeed is a commercially super successful actor who knows how to pull the audience, the senior actor said. Waseem Abbas said, “He has a huge fan following. He is such a big star. Firdous Jamal is criticising him and saying ‘is he Marlon Brando? Yes! He is Marlon Brando of Pakistan. “I think this criticism is unnecessary and should not be done. We condemned his previous statements too.

Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan are around 54 or 55, and they are still working because people like them.” Waseem Abbas is a senior Pakistani television and film actor. He has been working in the media industry for around four decades.