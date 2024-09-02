Fahad Mustafa and Mahira Khan likely to work again after ‘Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad’

Pakistani famed actor Fahad Mustafa is expected to work with superstar Mahira Khan for another project. He has given a hint of this sort in his post on Instagram in which he shared a clip of his previous movie starring Khan. He also tagged the co-actor in his post. “Phir kuch hojaye aisa (should we do something like this again?),” he asked in the caption that included a glittering emoticon. They were lead stars in the film released in 2022 where Fahad played the role of a police officer and Mahira performed as an animal rescuer. Khan has not only performed some major roles in Pakistan but has also proved her metal in India when she worked in Raees.