Pakistan’s July exports rise by 25.59%

Pakistan’s exports to the seven regional countries increased 25.59 per cent in the first months of the current fiscal year (2024-25) compared to the corresponding month of last year. The country’s exports to the regional countries including Afghanistan, China, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, India, Nepal, and the Maldives account for a small amount of $339.880 million, which is 14.21 per cent of Pakistan’s overall exports of $2390.595 million during July (2024-25), State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported. China tops the list of countries in terms of Pakistan’s exports to its neighbouring, leaving behind other countries such as Afghanistan and Bangladesh. Pakistan carried out its border trade with the farther neighbour Sri Lanka, India, Nepal, and Maldives. Pakistan’s exports to China witnessed an increase of 4.13 per cent to $160.100 million in July this year from $153.745 million during last year while exports to Afghanistan also surged to $88.065 million from $42.173 million. The country’s exports to Bangladesh also increased by 8.65 per cent to $57.866 million this year from $53.258 million whereas exports to Sri Lanka rose by 59.86 per cent to $32.715 million from $20.464. The exports to India decreased to $0.005 million from $0.019 million in the previous year. Exports to Nepal increased by 33.90 per cent to $0.213 million from 0.159 million while to Maldives increased by 15.51 per cent to $0.916 million from $0.793 million, it added. On the other hand, the imports from seven regional countries were recorded at $1506.378 million during the month under review as compared to $994.003 million during last year, showing an increase of 51.54 per cent. The imports from China during July 2024-25 were recorded at $1478.174 million against the $962.980 million during July 2023-24, showing an increase of 53.49 per cent during the month.