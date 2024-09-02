UMT sets new record with Rs 11b in Scholarships

University of Management and Technology (UMT) is spearheading a transformative initiative to improve both accessibility and educational quality in a country where only 10% of the population has access to higher education. President ILM Fund/UMT Ibrahim Hasan Murad has highlighted UMT’s significant steps in expanding educational opportunities across Pakistan. He pointed out that Pakistan’s Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) lags behind international standards, with the United States at 85%, South Korea at 70%, India at 28% and Bangladesh at 18%.

Under the leadership of Ibrahim Murad, UMT has significantly boosted its scholarship program, with the percentage of students receiving financial aid increasing from 40% to an impressive 61% over the past five years. This outstanding progress not only underscores UMT’s role as a leader in national education but also establishes a global standard for social entrepreneurship and excellence. UMT’s model is a beacon of success, thanks to the vision and foundation laid by the late Dr. Hasan Sohaib Murad, says Ibrahim Murad.

Former Minister Ibrahim Murad highlighted that the university has waived over Rs. 11 billion in potential revenue to support its scholarship programs. This is a substantial increase from Rs. 2.5 billion in 2018, representing a 400% rise in financial support. This remarkable growth underscores UMT’s unwavering commitment to assisting students, especially those from underprivileged backgrounds.

President UMT emphasized the crucial role of higher education in promoting social mobility, building human capacity, and empowering communities. It provides individuals from diverse and marginalized backgrounds the chance to rise above poverty and realize their full potential. By enhancing access to quality education, UMT is making a significant impact on Pakistan’s growth and future success, he added.

Ibrahim Murad expressed that the university supports around 1,000 orphans, giving them the chance to pursue higher education and improve their future prospects. He also said that UMT emphasizes women’s empowerment, recognizing the essential role educated women play in driving social and economic development.

Murad also shared that behind these achievements there are collective efforts of faculty, staff, leadership, students, and alumni of UMT. We should all take great pride in this collective effort and continue to champion the value of higher education at every opportunity, he added.