Oxford University Alumni organises national dialogue on Pakistan’s challenges

In a significant step towards addressing persistent economic and developmental challenges, the Oxford University Alumni of Pakistan successfully organised a comprehensive one-day event titled ‘National Dialogue on Pakistan’s Permacrises.’

The event was held at the Governor’s House in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), bringing together distinguished Oxford alumni to foster a dialogue on Pakistan’s critical issues.

This dialogue was designed to start critical conversations on Pakistan’s enduring economic difficulties and explore viable solutions for the country’s sustainable development, says a press release. The dialogue commenced with an address by Asif Ullah Khan, who underscored the importance of a National Dialogue, particularly at the grassroots, in resolving Pakistan’s perm crisis.

The event was divided into three insightful panel discussions, each tackling essential themes relevant to Pakistan’s future.

The first panel discussion focused on ‘Treading on the Path to Sustainable Economic Development’ and ‘Rethinking Health and Education in Pakistan for Sustainable Development.’

Panellists Moeen Abbas and Dr Usman Lashari delved into strategies for economic stability and the crucial role of education and health in sustainable growth. The session was moderated by Mohsin.

The second session, moderated by Zile Huma, addressed the themes of ‘Making Money Move for Climate Action’ and ‘Taking Our Innovation Ecosystem to the Next Level: Missing Ingredients.’

Panellists Mikaeel Malik, Dr Waqas Mahmood and Dr Faisal Khan shared their insights on how financial strategies and innovation can be leveraged to combat climate change and accelerate Pakistan’s technological advancement.

The final panel discussion, led by moderator Abdul Wasay, explored the ‘Dividends of Entrepreneurship’ and the role of ‘Sports as a Driving Force for Economic Growth.’ Barrister Taimur Malik and Ali Khan Tareen discussed how entrepreneurship and sports can generate economic opportunities and foster national development.

The dialogue was attended by a diverse group of participants, including members of academia, political representatives, private sector, sports figures, civil servants, and media professionals. This event not only highlighted the complex issues facing Pakistan but also provided a platform for actionable recommendations.

Oxford alumni emphasised the need to use this platform to kick start essential conversations for the state’s benefit, urging all sectors to unite for transformative change.

Governor KP, Faisal Karim Kundi, in his closing remarks, lauded the efforts of the Oxford University Alumni for initiating this much needed conversation. He encouraged the continuation of such dialogues across KP and other provinces. A renowned band from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Khumaryam, gave a live musical performance at the event’s closing. The dialogue was well attended by 23 Oxford Alumni members from across Pakistan. The Oxford University Alumni of Pakistan is committed to extending this dialogue series to other provinces to have constructive discussions to achieve national progress and sustainable development.