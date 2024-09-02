SOPs issued for safety, security of foreigners in KP

New standard operating procedure (SOPs) have been issued for the safety and security of foreigners in the wake of a surge in incidents of lawlessness, unrest in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Federal Ministry for Interior has issued 31-page SOPs, directing the provincial government to take key measures.

According to documents, SOPs for foreigners working in CPEC projects will be different. Implementation of distinct SOPs for foreign tourists, journalists, athletes and students are required.

Key arrangements must be made for business and religious activities of foreigners.

It is advised to strengthen communication among all institutions and documentation of organized data for all foreign nationals is necessary. NOC from relevant police heads for commuting to any district is essential for foreigners. It is directed to tighten security of foreign nationals’ residence and ensure security measures for hotel, rest house and accommodation of foreigners. Foreign nationals must be briefed before visiting any area or locality.