KP Advisor Mashal Yousafzai removed from post

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has decided to remove Mashal Yousafzai from her position as Adviser on Social Welfare, sending a summary for denotification to Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday.

The Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur-led KP government has also decided to transfer the Ministry of Population Welfare from Mashal Yousafzai to Qasim Ali Shah.

The sources said the decision to remove Mashal Yousafzai was made on the recommendation of the senior leadership, who were reportedly dissatisfied with her performance.

The sources said the senior leadership had noted that Mashal spent more time in Islamabad than in Peshawar, raising concerns about her commitment to the role. The sources said KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi received the summary for her removal, and it is expected that the transition of responsibilities to Qasim Ali Shah will follow soon.