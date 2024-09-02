16-year fugitive arrested at Lahore Airport

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), in collaboration with Interpol and the Immigration Wing, apprehended a fugitive at Allama Iqbal International Airport who had evaded capture for 16 years.

Fahad Mehmood was arrested while attempting to flee to Greece. Mehmood had been wanted by the Gujranwala police since 2008, linked to a murder case filed at the Cantt police station. His long evasion of justice ended at the airport, where he was intercepted before boarding his flight. Following his arrest, the FIA handed Mehmood over to the Punjab Police for further legal proceedings.