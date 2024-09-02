Karsaz victims’ kin face pressure: Lawyer

Expressing his ignorance about whether his client had been approached for the payment of ‘Diyat’ by the family of the young woman, who had crashed her car into a man and his daughter in Karsaz area of Karachi, which had resulted in the instant deaths of both of them, the plaintiff’s lawyer said on Monday there was no doubt that there was a ‘pressure’ on his client’s family.

Talking to the media at the court premises here, Barrister Aziz Ghauri said that his client, on several occasions, had told him that there was pressure.

He said the police had registered a separate case against Natasha Danish, the woman, for using drugs. “Instead of registering a case separately, the police should have inserted the sections related to the offence in the original FIR. There are clear instructions by the Supreme Court (SC) in this regard,” he opined.

A city court in Karachi had on August 21 sent the woman driver to jail on a 14-day judicial remand.

Two days ago, on Monday evening, a speeding Toyota Land Cruiser, driven by Natasha, hit three motorcycles and another car before overturning on the Karsaz Road.

60-year-old Imran Arif and his 22-year-old daughter Amna were killed on the spot while three others were wounded. Subsequently, the driver was arrested and booked for manslaughter charges.