Operation Fuel Check: Punjab targets petrol pumps

The Punjab provincial government has launched a grand operation targeting petrol pumps in a significant move to ensure the quality of fuel being sold across the province.

This initiative aims to conduct regular inspections at all fuel stations every month to verify that the fuel meets the required standards.

The operation has been initiated under the Punjab Environmental Protection Act, reflecting the government’s commitment to environmental conservation and consumer protection. According to the order, staff from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and oil marketing companies will collaborate to inspect fuel at various petrol pumps across the province.

To ensure that the fuel being sold adheres to the standards set by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), the EPA will utilize its state-of-the-art fuel quality laboratories. These laboratories will carry out chemical analyses of fuel samples collected from petrol stations to identify any discrepancies or substandard products.

The authorities have emphasized that this operation is crucial for maintaining the integrity of fuel sold in Punjab, ensuring that consumers receive high-quality products that meet regulatory standards. The inspections will also help in curbing the sale of adulterated or substandard fuel, which can have harmful effects on vehicles and the environment.