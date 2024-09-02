Ruet body to meet for Rabi-ul-Awwal moon sighting on Sept 4

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet on September 4 for sighting of Rabi-ul-Awwal 1446 AH moon at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony. Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad will preside over the meeting. Director General Syed Mushahid Hussain Khalid, will be responsible for coordination while technical assistance will be provided by Zain-ul-Abideen from the Ministry of Science and Technology, Chief Meteorologist Dr Sardar Sarfaraz from the Pakistan Meteorological Department, and Ghulam Murtaza from SUPARCO via telephone during the meeting. Members of the Central and Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, including Mufti Zameer Ahmed Sajid, Mufti Muhammad Iqbal Naeemi, Mufti Abdul Salam Jalali, Maulana Abu Bakar Siddiq, Maulana Haroon Rashid Balakoti, Allama Sajjad Hussain Jawadi, Pir Muhammad Mumtaz Ahmed Zia Nizami, and other religious scholars will attend the meeting.