Bangladesh’s Youth and Mental Health Crisis

Bangladesh is the 8th most populous country in the world, with a population of over 170 million people. It includes a significant youth demographic, with more than 28 percent-nearly 47 million people-between the ages of 15 and 29 years. The country’s democratic journey has been marked by resilience, evolving from a struggle for independence in 1971 to the establishment of a parliamentary democracy. However, this path had its challenges. Periods of political turmoil, such as the widespread student-led anti-quota protests, have catalyzed recent shifts in governance, reshaping the political landscape. Events like these, besides political repercussions, have psychological impact as well, especially for youngsters.

What began as localized demonstrations quickly escalated into a nationwide movement. The high number of fatalities during the protests – over 300 people killed and the arrest of 11,000 individuals. The quota issue was the tip of the iceberg of economic and political discontent beneath the surface. As the nation navigates through this change, there is an urgent need to address an overlooked mental health crisis among young Bangladeshis, particularly Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) resulting from their exposure to political unrest and violence.

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder remains a hidden epidemic in Bangladesh.

PTSD is a severe mental health condition triggered by experiencing or witnessing traumatic events. It is characterized by symptoms such as flashbacks, nightmares, severe anxiety, depression, and difficulties with concentration and sleep. It is a mental health condition commonly associated with soldiers returning from war. However, the constant exposure to political violence has made youth particularly vulnerable to developing PTSD. The 2018 student protests over road safety in Dhaka saw thousands of students face violent crackdowns, are one example where the seeds of PTSD were likely sown. During the COVID-19 pandemic, over 40 percent of Bangladeshi students reported symptoms of PTSD. The recent political protests may have exacerbated the issue.

Students actively used social media to organize and mobilize these protests, but it also exposed young people to graphic images and stories of violence and chaos. For many, the experience of witnessing or participating in these protests might have been traumatic. The fear and anxiety felt during these events manifested as PTSD in a significant portion of the population. While speaking about her experiences one female student mentioned: “I am now suffering from frequent panic attacks and struggling to concentrate on my studies. There is also a lingering fear for my safety that I can’t shake off.” There was a male student who shared: “I have difficulty sleeping and often experience irritability or anger outbursts. I also have distressing dreams or nightmares related to the protest. I find myself avoiding places, people, or activities that remind me of the protest.”

PTSD remains a hidden epidemic in Bangladesh. Unfortunately, mental health issues are heavily stigmatized, and there is a general lack of awareness about conditions like PTSD. Many young people are reluctant to seek help due to the social stigma around it. The severe shortage of mental health services and professionals has made matters difficult. This psychological toll cannot be ignored, as it can potentially affect the long-term well-being and productivity of the country’s next generation. It is time for the student movement to focus on their fellows’ well-being and prioritize their psychological needs. While addressing economic and political issues, the new government must also prioritize the potential mental health crisis.

To manage this crisis, a multi-pronged approach is needed. Educational institutions, community organizations, and the media should play a pivotal role.

The government, in collaboration with NGOs and international partners, must work to expand mental health services across the country. First, it is essential to destigmatize mental health issues and encourage young people to seek help. Second, building the capacity of mental health professionals and increasing the availability of counseling services, while creating safe spaces and hotlines where young people can discuss their experiences and emotions, is crucial. Peer support groups, mental health workshops in schools and universities, and online platforms should also be developed. Third, public health professionals and academia should prioritize research to propose evidence-based policies.

As Bangladesh moves forward, its leadership needs to make timely decisions. Addressing the mental health needs of its young population must be a priority. By raising awareness, improving access to mental health services, and implementing supportive policies, the country can begin to heal the psychological wounds of its youth. In doing so, Bangladesh can ensure a healthier, sustainable, and resilient future for its young people. What the government decides now will shape the nation’s destiny.

The writer is a medical practitioner.