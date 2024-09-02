Experience the future with GWM Ora 07

SAZGAR Engineering Works Limited took excitement to the next level at the Haval Experience test drive event in Islamabad, celebrating a thrilling new chapter in their flourishing partnership with Great Wall Motors (GWM). Since joining forces in 2021, SAZGAR and GWM have been on a roll, unleashing a wave of cutting-edge vehicles in Pakistan, featuring an impressive mix of hybrids and fully electric machines.

SAZGAR has rapidly become a frontrunner in the New Energy Vehicles (NEV) sgement, blazing a trail in eco-friendly transportation in Pakistan. Their groundbreaking innovations, including Pakistan’s first electric three-wheeler, underscore their dedication to a greener future. With five flagship NEV models in their lineup – namely the Tank 500 HEV, H6 HEV, Jolion HEV, Ora 03 (all electric), and most recently the Ora 07 (all electric), SAZGAR has a choice for every consumer.

The star of the show you ask? The GWM Ora 07—a sleek, all-electric sports sedan that’s as powerful as it is stylish. This electric sedan goes from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.3 seconds, making it one of the quickest vehicles on the market today. Loaded with advanced driver assistance systems, a range that puts range anxiety to rest, and a powerhouse battery built to go the distance, the Ora 07 is ready to impress. But the real highlight? Taking the GWM Ora 07 for a test drive! Attendees were blown away by its electrifying performance and cutting-edge features—an experience that left them truly speechless!

The pricing of the vehicle is PKR 17,500,000 (AWD) and PKR 15,299,000 (FWD), with a booking amount of just PKR 5,000,000.

Catch all the action and reactions in the video below! And don’t forget to drop your thoughts in the comments!