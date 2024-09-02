Khawaja Asif claims that PTI’s interest in negotiations lacks genuine sincerity

Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif addressed media reports about Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s interest in negotiations on Sunday, asserting that the party’s stated desire for talks lacked sincerity. He criticized PTI founder Imran Khan’s erratic behavior and mentioned that even PTI members had lost faith in him, condemning his egoistic and opportunistic attitude.

During an appearance on Geo News’ program ‘Naya Pakistan,’ Asif noted that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had extended multiple offers to PTI for talks and even proposed a charter of economy. Despite these offers, neither Khan nor his ministers responded, according to Asif.

Asif recounted how Khan, then Prime Minister, displayed arrogance by turning his back on the opposition, while he was closely aligned with former army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa and former ISI chief Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed.

The PML-N leader highlighted that even as premier, Shehbaz Sharif had reached out to PTI for negotiations and a charter of economy, including a recent gesture where Sharif personally approached PTI leaders in the National Assembly.

Contrasting this, Asif noted that PTI continued to push for talks with the establishment. PTI spokesperson Raoof Hasan, in an interview with Voice of America (VOA) on Sunday, expressed hope that the deadlock with the military would end and reiterated the party’s willingness to engage in dialogue, stating that PTI’s doors remain open for such discussions.

The PTI has long insisted it will only engage with those in actual power. However, on May 7, the Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) demanded an apology from those involved in the May 9 violent protests and a renunciation of the politics of “anarchy” before any dialogue could take place.

The May 9 incidents, which followed Khan’s arrest on corruption charges, involved violent protests and attacks on state and military properties. The authorities have pledged to prosecute the rioters under the Army Act.

In conclusion, Asif emphasized that dialogue between PTI and the establishment is essential for the state’s interests, while Raoof Hasan clarified that any negotiations would be conducted within the framework of the Constitution, asserting that stability would return once all institutions operate within constitutional limits.