PTI denies offering talks after govt’s snub

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has categorically denied having any intentions of holding direct negotiations with the government, refuting claims of discussions with the National Assembly speaker.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, Gohar clarified the nature of PTI’s interactions with the Speaker of the National Assembly.

“As an opposition party, we meet with the speaker to discuss parliamentary affairs and the functioning of the assembly,” he stated.

“These meetings are open and are focused solely on assembly matters or opposition parliamentary issues.”

The PTI lawmaker said that there has never been a conversation about negotiations with the government in any of their meetings with the speaker.

“At no point has any PTI member or delegation suggested negotiations with the government during our interactions with the speaker,” he asserted.

Gohar further clarified that the party has not offered to revisit any negotiation proposals. “We remain steadfast in our stance of not engaging in direct talks with the government,” he concluded.

On Saturday, after a key advisory meeting of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) held under the chairmanship of Nawaz Sharif at the party secretariat in Model Town, Lahore, the ruling lot shut the door on any potential dialogue with its arch-rival PTI unless its chief Imran Khan extends a public apology for the May 9 riots.

PML-N’s central secretary-general Ahsan Iqbal said negotiations were off the table until the PTI founder come clean and apologised for his political games that led to the May 9 mayhem.

“No negotiations can occur until the founder of PTI apologises for his political manoeuvres leading to the May 9 chaos,” Iqbal asserted during a media interaction after a party meeting chaired by PML-N President Nawaz Sharif.

He accused PTI of attempting to undermine the nation globally through its social media campaigns.

He claimed that PTI’s founder was enjoying a “five-star” jail experience and scoffed at any notion of revenge, insisting that PTI must prove its innocence or face the consequences.

“They want an NRO, but that won’t happen. They demanded receipts from us; now it’s their turn to show proof or account for their crimes,” Iqbal asserted.

Iqbal stressed that meaningful talks with PTI could only occur if the party renounces its “anti-national” politics and seeks forgiveness from the nation.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif also expressed his opposition to engaging in negotiations with PTI after the PML-N rendezvous done under the leadership of supremo Nawaz.

Recent media reports suggest that the Pakistan Muslim League (N) has been in contact with Mahmood Khan Achakzai to explore indirect negotiations with PTI, with the party leadership assigning Rana Sanaullah, the Prime Minister’s advisor on political affairs, to engage with Achakzai for this purpose.

Achakzai, representing PkMAP, was elected in April as head of an alliance-the Tehreek-e-Tahaffuz-e-Ain-also comprising the PTI, the SIC, the MWM, and the BNP-M. The PTI had later announced expanding the alliance to include all opposition parties.

The party leadership has entrusted Rana Sanaullah, the prime minister’s advisor on political affairs, with the task of liaising with Achakzai to explore this dialogue.

Separately, Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gillani on Sunday called for dialogue among all political parties, including the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), emphasising the need for national unity during challenging times.

Speaking to the media, the former prime minister highlighted the critical role of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, urging him to lead the talks and make decisive moves.

“Shehbaz Sharif is the captain of the team and must take the necessary decisions. If he makes any decision, we will support him on national issues,” Gillani stated.

He underscored the importance of unity among political parties to address national security concerns, stressing that positions and offices come and go, but the nation must remain strong and united.

Gillani also addressed the youth, advising them not to be misguided and reminding them that their honour is tied to Pakistan’s existence.

He further noted that Pakistan’s status as a nuclear power is secure, with its constitution, courts, and institutions firmly in place.