Another mpox case takes tally to four in Peshawar

Health authorities confirmed a fourth mpox case in the country on Sunday, identifying the patient as a resident of Peshawar who had been isolated by border health staff at the airport after showing symptoms of the disease.

Mpox, a viral disease causing flu-like symptoms and pus-filled lesions, has prompted global concern, with the World Health Organization (WHO) declaring it a public health emergency on August 14. A new strain of the virus, which first emerged in the Democratic Republic of Congo, has since spread to several countries, leading to increased monitoring and preventive measures worldwide.

In response to the health emergency, Pakistan has implemented stringent screening protocols at all airports and border entry points to prevent the spread of the disease. Pakistani officials say health authorities are maintaining high alert to detect and manage any potential new cases promptly.

“The 47-year-old citizen was isolated on August 29 by the Border Health Services based on symptoms,” said a statement circulated by the health ministry. “The affected person came from the Gulf countries.” “After the recent emergency, the number of mpox cases in Pakistan has reached four,” it added. The ministry also reported that a suspected mpox case in Karachi, identified the previous day, had tested negative