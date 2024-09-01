On applying for Chancellor of Oxford, another column was written against the founder PTI in the British newspaper Guardian. The British newspaper raised questions on the choice of Oxford University by the founder of PTI. Journalist Kathryn Bennett termed the choice of founder PTI against the traditions and moral values of a university like Oxford.

According to the newspaper, the nomination of PTI founder as chancellor is an insult to the women of Oxford because he is a supporter of the Taliban who are active against women’s rights. Apart from this, founder PTI blamed women’s clothing for incidents of harassment against women in the past and termed it as a reason for abuse. The British newspaper Guardian likened the PTI founder to Andrew Tait, a social media influencer who often makes controversial statements about women. PTI founder contesting Oxford University election is an insult to women graduates of Oxford. The Guardian newspaper has described Lady Elisha Angiolini as an excellent candidate and an asset to Oxford University. According to the newspaper, Lady Elish Angiolini is an apolitical and highly respected candidate. The paper also highlighted Lady Elisha Angiolini’s announcement that if she became chancellor she would make universities more accessible to poor students.

The British newspaper also declared the founder of PTI as a friend of the Taliban and raised the question whether the election of a person who is a friend of the Taliban as the chancellor of Oxford University could be correct – the newspaper also made the PTI founder’s declaration of Osama bin Laden as a martyr a topic of discussion and described it as global anti-terrorism. Declared against. According to the newspaper, the PTI founder also congratulated the Afghan Taliban for “breaking the chains of slavery” of the Taliban after the withdrawal of US, British and coalition forces from Kabul. According to the Guardian, the founder PTI refused to call Osama bin Laden a terrorist.

According to the newspaper, the term of the chancellor of Oxford University is for a decade and the chancellor has to make himself available for the whole year. The founder of PTI has been sentenced for 14 years and is in jail so how will he be able to make himself available. The newspaper satirically suggested that if the PTI founder was elected, his picture or cricket bat could be used to represent him at Oxford events. The newspaper also founder PTI for supporting China’s treatment of Uighur Muslims. The newspaper termed the controversial statements of PTI founder against the university traditions. Earlier, the Daily Mail had also raised serious questions over Khan’s candidacy for the chancellorship terming him “disgraced” ex-prime minister. Such severe criticism and declaring the founder PTI ineligible for the election of the chancellor of the university have serious consequences for the success of the founder PTI.