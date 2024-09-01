Govt blames lack of communication for Dr Bengali’s remarks

The federal government has clarified its stance about the remarks made by Dr Kaiser Bengali, attributing them to a “lack of communication and understanding’ over the right-sizing Committee.

In response to Dr Bengali’s observations, the government issued a statement acknowledging the value of his input.

“The committee holds Dr Kaiser Bengali’s views in high regard,” the statement read.

“As a respected member of the committee, he provided significant advice during the initial phase of the right-sizing exercise.”

The government clarified that the first phase involved a review of six ministries and departments.

The review led to the recommendation to abolish one ministry and merge two others.

This move could result in the elimination of at least two Grade 22 positions and several posts from Grades 17 to 21.

Additionally, the government is considering amendments to the 1973 Civil Servants Act to introduce a mandatory retirement package that would apply uniformly to all civil servants.

In its response, the government suggested that Dr Bengali’s observations arose from a lack of communication or proper understanding.

The committee emphasized that all grades, from Grade 1 to Grade 22, are included in the right-sizing process, with an estimated 60,000 positions potentially being deemed surplus.

The committee underscored that its review of ministries, departments, autonomous bodies, and public institutions is being conducted impartially and according to clear criteria.

While respecting Dr Qaiser Bengali’s perspective, the committee attributed his concerns to a communication gap or misunderstanding.

On Saturday, irked by government policies, Dr Kaiser Bengali, a member of three government committees, has stepped down from all positions.

Citing his reason for quitting the government committees, the economist said the government did not seem serious in reducing its expenditures.

The committees whose membership Kaiser Bengali has quit include the Austerity Committee, the Right Sizing Committee and the Government Expenditure Committee.

He has sent his resignation to Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and Cabinet Secretary Kamran Afzal.

The economist said the committees in question had recommended that the government abolish 17 divisions and 50 departments but the government had failed to sincerely implement the recommendations, adding that the government was instead taking measures in contravention of the suggestions.

Kaiser Bengali pointed out that the government was retrenching low cadre employees in order to reduce its expenditures and protect the jobs of Grade 17 to 22 officers.

He highlighted that as much as Rs30 billion could be saved by removing officer positions from departments. But he said the government was instead abolishing jobs of employees in Grades 1 to 16, a move that was pushing the economy further towards destruction.

The country was currently on the ventilator in terms of its economy, remarked Kaiser Bengali.

He claimed that the IMF and other financial institutions were not willing to give further loans to Pakistan while domestic budgets of families had been badly affected and people were committing suicide.